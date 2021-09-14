Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Butte-Silver Bow reports 3 additional COVID-19 deaths

items.[0].image.alt
MTN News
coronavirus covid red.png
Posted at 6:18 PM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 20:18:12-04

BUTTE — The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department announced Monday that three more county residents have died due to COVID-19.

Health Officer Karen Sullivan said a person in their 20s, a person in their 60s, and a person in their 90s account for the most recent COVID fatalities in the county, bringing the total for Butte-Silver Bow to 93.

No other information about the people who died—including gender, vaccination status, or underlying conditions—was released.

As of Monday, 12 people with COVID-19 illness were hospitalized at St. James Hospital, eight from Butte-Silver Bow. Of the 12, two were in the hospital’s intensive care unit, with one of the ICU patients on a ventilator. The ages of the patients range from the 40s to the 90s.

Ten of the 12 hospitalized people were unvaccinated.

The Health Department reports 125 active COVID-19 cases as of Monday evening.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.