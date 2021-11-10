Butte-Silver Bow Unified Health Command, pharmacies rolling out pediatric COVID-19 vaccine

BUTTE - Butte-Silver Bow’s Unified Health Command is rolling out the administration of the newly approved pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for individuals ages 5 to 11 years of age.

Some area pharmacies are also administering the Pfizer vaccination to the young pediatric population.

SCL Health Medical Group is administering the vaccine to young pediatric patients Tuesdays from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., and Fridays from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Appointments for the first and second shots may be made at 496-3600. Those making appointments for the pediatric vaccine need not be current patients at the clinic.

SCL Health Medical Group is also planning walk-in clinics for the pediatric vaccine and will announce when those clinics are operational.

Southwest Montana Community Health Center is also administering the vaccine to those ages 5 to 11. Appointments may be made at 723-4075. Those making appointments for the vaccine with the CHC do not need to be current patients.

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department is also administering the vaccine. Appointments for Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., are being taken at 497-5008. The Health Department is also planning early evening clinics and Saturday clinics, and will announce when those clinics are operational.

In regard to area pharmacies, Walgreens is accepting appointments for vaccines to those ages 5 to 11 at 782-5471. Walmart is accepting appointments at 494-1225, and is also accepting walk-ins CVS also plans to administer the pediatric vaccine by appointment. For more information, call 723-9408.

Health Officer Karen Sullivan said the Unified Health Command estimates that 2,500 Butte-Silver Bow residents are ages 5 to 11.

Butte-Silver Bow