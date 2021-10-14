Butte vaccination clinic reports slow, steady stream of people

BUTTE — Health officials have returned to the Butte Civic Center to host a mass vaccination clinic, something it hasn’t done since last April, in an effort to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19.

“It was back in April, it was a long time ago, so we’re a little rusty, but we’re doing good,” said Diane Regan of the Butte Health Department.

Walk-ins were welcome to get free shots of Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson, including the Pfizer booster for those 65 and older or those 18 and older with health problems.

The clinic had steady participation, but far less than the spring clinics.

“The vaccines been slow-moving for quite some time now … well, since the end of March, so I’m hoping that we’ll start picking up more. We’ve got a long way to go,” said Regan.

Health officials believe vaccinations are the answer to beating the virus.

“The vaccine has been shown to keep people out of the hospital, the people that need medical care are the people that are unvaccinated, so make the smart decision, do the easy thing, come on down and get vaccinated,” said St. James HealthCare Pharmacist Tom Horne.

At 64 percent of the eligible population vaccinated, Butte has hit kind of a wall, but they are hopeful they may see a boost, possibly by November, when 5- to 11-year-olds are eligible for the vaccination.

“And maybe that will prompt more people to be vaccinated at the same time with their children. You know, we say that a lot before, you know, once their 16-year-old could get a shot they got a shot with their 16-year-old,” said Regan.

