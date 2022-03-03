CDC updates COVID-19 community levels

The CDC just updated the COVID-19 Community Level. You can see the new data at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/covid-by-county.html [cdc.gov]. As of March 3, more than 90 percent of the U.S. population is in a location with low or medium COVID-19 Community Level.

Going forward this data will be updated on Thursdays. This data will help counties make informed decisions and take appropriate public health actions.

In Gallatin County, Montana, community level is Medium.

In Silver Bow County, Montana, community level is High.

According to the CDC, the following tips are still suggested:

People may choose to mask at any time. People with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask.

If you are immunocompromised, learn more about how to protect yourself.

