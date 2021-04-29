COVID-19 death reported in Gallatin County

BOZEMAN — Another Gallatin County resident has died from complications due to COVID-19, according to the Gallatin City-County Health Department (GCCHD).

GCCHD said in a press release that a man in his 70s died in a hospital the week of April 18. It is the 62nd COVID-related death in Gallatin County since the pandemic began.

“The Health Department sends our condolences to this individual’s family and friends,” said Matt Kelley, Gallatin City-County Health Department Health Officer. “The COVID-19 vaccine is here and appointments are readily available in Gallatin County. We strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as they are able. The virus is still spreading in our communities so it is very important to continue social distancing, avoiding crowds, wearing face coverings, washing hands, and staying home when sick.”

As of Thursday, there are 186 active COVID-19 cases in Gallatin County. For COVID-19 vaccine information, click here.