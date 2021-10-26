CSKT Tribal Health offering COVID-19 booster shots

PABLO — The US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) now recommends a COVID vaccine booster shot for certain groups and the shots are now being offered by CSKT Tribal Health.

For people who received a Pfizer or Moderna COVID vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at 6 months or more after their initial series:

65 years and older

Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings (such as health care workers, teachers, grocery store workers)

People who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine, booster shots are also recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago.

Booster shots are available at Tribal Health:

Tribal Health Pharmacies (Walk-In) / Monday thru Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Arlee Community Center (By appointment) / Monday 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursday 11 a.- to 3 p.m.

KwaTaqNuk (By appointment) / Tuesday 2 pm. to 6 p.m./ Wednesday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Appointments should be scheduled for booster shots online here or by calling Tribal Health at (406) 745-3525.