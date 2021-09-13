Watch
Eureka Elementary School closed Monday due to COVID

Junior High and High Schools intend to have school
Posted at 11:09 AM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 13:09:42-04

Eureka Public Schools Superintendent Jim Mepham said the Eureka Elementary School will not open on Monday due to the prevalence of COVID-19 among the staff.

Mepham said in a Facebook post that due to a "large number of Covid positive or symptomatic staff in the Eureka Elementary School we will be unable to safely or effectively run the Elementary School" on Monday.

The Junior High and High Schools intend to hold classes, according to the post. Eureka’s Stryker bus route will not be running its morning and afternoon routes.

"We anticipate the possibility that this could continue until more staff can return to school," Mepham said.

"We will continue with daily updates. Please call your child’s school in the morning if you choose to keep your child home or if they have and Covid type symptoms. Masks are available in both offices and on buses. Remember that masks are required on our buses," he continued.

We will update this story with any additional information we receive.

