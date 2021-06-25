First five vaccine sweepstakes winners announced in Butte

BUTTE — The first winners of Butte's vaccine sweepstakes drawing were announced Thursday afternoon.

Butte health officials held a mock drawing during a ceremony at the pavilion at Stodden Park in which the first five winners were announced. The actual drawing took place earlier this week so the winners could attend Thursday’s event.

In an effort to encourage more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Butte-Silver Bow is doing weekly drawings of everyone in the county who is fully vaccinated for a chance to win a $10,000 or $5,000 cash prize.

The winners of the two $10,000 drawings were Ina Fox and Mark Bleken.

The three winners of the $5,000 drawing were LaDonna Black, Emily Loos, and Toby Richards.

Emily Loos, who was the youngest winner at 18 years old, said she did not even know the sweepstakes was going on when she was told she was one of the winners earlier this week. She hopes it encourages more people to get vaccinated.

“I think it's important because it's helping our community stay safer for the older people and for younger people and we just want to get everything back to normal,” said Loos.

Weekly drawings will be held every Thursday at the Butte Civic Center throughout the summer until Sept. 30. Anyone who gets fully vaccinated is automatically entered in the drawing and you don't have to be present to win.