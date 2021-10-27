Gallatin City-County Health Department confirms 2 COVID-related deaths

BOZEMAN — Updated 11:33 a.m. MDT, 10/27/2021 - An earlier version of this article's headline stated there were three COVID deaths; it has been corrected to state two deaths.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department confirmed Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 that two more Gallatin County residents have passed away from complications due to COVID-19.

One person was a female in her 90s who died at an assisted living facility the week of October 10. The other was a male in his 60s who died at his home the week of September 5. This death was identified during a routine death record reconciliation. The Gallatin City-County Health Department received the official death certificates yesterday that attributed these deaths to COVID-19.

These latest deaths make for a total of 84 COVID-related deaths in Gallatin County. Statewide data reported by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services can be found here.

No further details will be released out of respect for the individuals, their families, and friends.

In Gallatin County, 62 percent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated, ranking it the fourth most vaccinated county in the state. From July 1 to October 23, 2021, Gallatin County saw 216 residents hospitalized who were positive for COVID-19. Of those, 172 individuals were unvaccinated or approximately 80 percent. From August 21 to October 15, 2021 statewide, MT DPHHS reported 327 deaths that are attributed to COVID-19. Of those deaths, 254 were unvaccinated or 78 percent.

County officials say the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective at reducing the risk of severe infection, hospitalization, and death. COVID-19 vaccines are available to anyone over the age of 12 from local pharmacies and clinics throughout the county. The county recommended that you make a plan to get fully vaccinated to help protect yourself and others.

The GCCHD website provides up-to-date times, dates, and locations where you can get your COVID-19 vaccine anywhere in Gallatin County. Visit the website and make a plan to get your vaccine today.

● Wed., October 27 - Moderna and Pfizer (1, 2, or 3 dose) - 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bozeman Health

Deaconess Hospital with Gallatin City-County Health Department and Bozeman Health

● Thurs., October 28 - Moderna and Pfizer (1, 2, or 3 dose) - 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bozeman Health

Deaconess Hospital with Gallatin City-County Health Department and Bozeman Health

● Fri., October 29 - Moderna and Pfizer (1, 2, or 3 dose) - 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bozeman Health

Deaconess Hospital with Gallatin City-County Health Department and Bozeman Health

● Sat., October 30 - Janssen - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Manhattan with HealthCare Connections

● Sun., October 31 - Pfizer and Janssen - 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Made Fair at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse with Best Practice Medicine.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department Call Center is open five days a week, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions about COVID-19. Any calls received after business hours will be returned the following business day. You can reach the Call Center by phone at 406-548-0123.

The most accurate local source of information remains the GCCHD website.

