Gallatin Co. confirms 3 COVID-19 deaths

BOZEMAN — The Gallatin City-County Health Department announced Thursday morning that three more Gallatin County residents have passed away from complications due to COVID-19.

These people included a male in his 70s who passed away in a hospital the week of August 8, a male in his 80s who passed away in an assisted living facility the week of August 15 and a female in her 80s who passed away in a hospital the week of August 29.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department received the official death certificates yesterday that attributed their deaths to COVID-19. These latest deaths make for a total of 72 COVID-related deaths in Gallatin County.

Data on statewide numbers reported by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services can be found here.

“Every one of these lives matters,” said Lori Christenson, Gallatin City-County Health Department Health Officer. “As a community, we must come together and take all evidence-based precautions, starting with vaccinations for everyone 12 and older. The vaccine is safe, it is effective and the surest way we can lessen the impact of this pandemic.” Out of respect for these families, no further details will be released.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department Call Center is open five days a week, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions about COVID-19. Any calls received after business hours will be returned the following business day. You can reach the Call Center by phone at 406-548-0123.

The most accurate local source of information remains the GCCHD website. Find information on COVID-19 vaccines in Gallatin County here.

