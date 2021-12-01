Gallatin County confirms 3 COVID-19 deaths

BOZEMAN - The Gallatin City-County Health Department confirmed Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, that three more Gallatin County residents have passed away from complications due to COVID-19.

The first was a male in his 50s who died in a hospital the week of November 7. The second was a female in her 70s who died in a hospital the week of November 14, and the third was a male in his 30s who died in a hospital, also the week of November 14. The Gallatin City-County Health Department received the official death certificates Tuesday that attributed these deaths to COVID-19. Out of respect for these people’s families and friends, no further details will be released.

These latest deaths make for a total of 102 COVID-related deaths in Gallatin County. Statewide data reported by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services can be found here.

In Gallatin County, 58 percent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated. For additional details on vaccine metadata, click here. From April 1 to November 27, 2021, Gallatin County saw 362 residents hospitalized who were positive for COVID-19. Of those, 302 individuals were unvaccinated or approximately 83 percent. From April 1 to November 19, 2021 statewide, MT DPHHS reported 942 deaths were attributed to COVID-19. Of those deaths, 722 or 77 percent were unvaccinated.

“The number of active cases in Gallatin County remains high. While we continue to experience ‘substantial community transmission’, prior to the Thanksgiving holiday we saw a week-over-week decline in new cases. It remains to be seen whether the downturn in case counts and test positivity rate are momentary shifts or the start of something more enduring.” said Lori Christenson, Gallatin City-County Health Officer. “The trajectory will be partially dependent on our own actions and precautions we commit to taking, such as social distancing, washing hands frequently, wearing a mask, getting vaccinated, and testing when sick.”

You can find your COVID-19 vaccine from local pharmacies and clinics throughout the county. County officials say it is highly recommended that you make a plan to get fully vaccinated. Those 18 years and older should get a booster at least 6 months after completing your primary vaccination series. If you received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine you should get a booster at least 2 months after completing your primary vaccination.

The GCCHD website provides up-to-date times, dates, and locations where you can get your COVID-19 vaccine anywhere in Gallatin County. Visit the website and make a plan to get your vaccine today.

Combined clinics with Gallatin City-County Health Department and Bozeman Health - There are clinics held this week at Bozeman Health, however, the appointments are full at this time. See below for additional clinic times next week:

■ Sat., Dec. 4 - Pediatric Pfizer ONLY - 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital - Entrance 1

■ Wed., Dec. 8 - All COVID-19 as well as flu vaccines are available - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital - Entrance 1

■ Thurs., Dec. 9 - All COVID-19 as well as flu vaccines are available - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital - Entrance 1

■ Fri., Dec. 10 - All COVID-19 as well as flu vaccines are available - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital - Entrance 1

Big Sky Medical Center weekly clinic hours:

○ Wednesdays - 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. - Adult Pfizer (12+ for primary series, 18+ for boosters)

○ Fridays - 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Moderna (18+) primary series and boosters

○ Fridays - 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. - Pediatric Pfizer, 5-11 year olds

Other locations to get your COVID-19 vaccine:

○ Wed., Dec. 1 - HealthCare Connections mobile clinic - Janssen - 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Head Start Bozeman

○ Sat., Dec. 4 - HealthCare Connections mobile clinic - Janssen - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bozeman Library

FLU VACCINE clinics are held at Gallatin City-County Health Department - These are walk-in clinics, no appointment necessary:

○ Mon., Dec. 6 - 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Anyone 6 months or older should get a flu vaccine

○ Mon., Dec. 13 - 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Anyone 6 months or older should get a flu vaccine

If you are feeling sick, officials say to get tested. Gallatin City-County Health Department holds free COVID-19 rapid testing on Fridays and Saturdays at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds.

○ Fridays - 5 to 8 p.m.

○ Saturdays - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department Call Center is open five days a week, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions about COVID-19. Any calls received after business hours will be returned the following business day. You can reach the Call Center by phone at 406-548-0123.

