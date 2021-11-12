Gallatin County confirms COVID-19 death

BOZEMAN - The Gallatin City-County Health Department confirmed that one more Gallatin County resident has passed away from complications due to COVID-19.

This person was a female in her 60s who died in a hospital the week of October 17. The Gallatin City-County Health Department received the official death certificate yesterday that attributed her death to COVID-19.

This latest death makes for a total of 89 COVID-related deaths in Gallatin County. Statewide data reported by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services can be found here.

In Gallatin County, 63% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated. From July 1 to November 6, 2021, Gallatin County saw 251 residents hospitalized who were positive for COVID-19. Of those, 201 individuals were unvaccinated or approximately 80%. From September 11 to November 5, 2021 statewide, MT DPHHS reported 412 deaths attributed to COVID-19. Of those deaths, 315 were unvaccinated or 76%.

According to county health officials, the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective at reducing the risk of severe infection, hospitalization, and death. COVID-19 vaccines are available to anyone over the age of 12, and Pediatric Pfizer has now been approved for those 5 to 11 years old. You can find your COVID-19 vaccine from local pharmacies and clinics throughout the county.

The GCCHD website provides up-to-date times, dates, and locations where you can get your COVID-19 vaccine anywhere in Gallatin County. Visit our website and make a plan to get your vaccine today.

Combined clinics with Gallatin City-County Health Department and Bozeman Health

○ Fri., Nov. 12 - Moderna and Pfizer (1, 2, or 3 dose) and Pediatric Pfizer - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital - Entrance 1

○ Tues., Nov. 16 - Moderna, Pfizer (1, 2, or 3 dose), Janssen (1 or 2 dose) and Pediatric Pfizer - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital - Entrance 1

○ Wed., Nov. 17 - Moderna, Pfizer (1, 2, or 3 dose), Janssen (1 or 2 dose) and Pediatric Pfizer - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital - Entrance 1

○ Thurs., Nov. 18 - Moderna, Pfizer (1, 2, or 3 dose), Janssen (1 or 2 dose) and Pediatric Pfizer - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital - Entrance 1

○ Fri., Nov. 19 - Moderna, Pfizer (1, 2, or 3 dose), Janssen (1 or 2 dose) and Pediatric Pfizer - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital - Entrance 1

● Big Sky Medical Center weekly clinic hours:

○ Wednesdays - 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. - Adult Pfizer (12+ for primary series, 18+ for boosters)

○ Fridays - 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Moderna (18+) primary series and boosters

○ Fridays - 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. - Pediatric Pfizer, 5-11-year-olds

● Other locations to get your COVID-19 vaccine:

○ Sat., Nov. 13 - Pediatric Pfizer Clinic - 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Safeway, 1735 W. Main Street, Bozeman

○ Sat., Nov. 13 - Pediatric Pfizer Only Clinic - 1 to 4:30 p.m. - Bozeman Health Belgrade Pediatrics, Belgrade

○ Tues., Nov. 16 - HealthCare Connections mobile clinic - Janssen - 3 to 6 p.m. at The Ridge

The Gallatin City-County Health Department Call Center is open five days a week, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions about COVID-19. Any calls received after business hours will be returned the following business day. You can reach the Call Center by phone at 406-548-0123.