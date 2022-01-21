Gallatin County reports 3 COVID-19 deaths

BOZEMAN - The Gallatin City-County Health Department announced that three more Gallatin County residents have died from complications due to COVID-19.

The first person is a male in his 70s who passed away in a hospital the week of December 19. The Gallatin City County Health Department received the official death certificate yesterday that attributed his death to COVID-19. The second is a female in her 70s who died at a hospital outside of Gallatin County the week of December 19. The third is a female in her 70s who died at a hospital outside of Gallatin County the week of November 28. The Gallatin City-County Health Department received these official death certificates through a regular data reconciliation that attributed their deaths to COVID-19.

Out of respect for all of these individuals’ families and friends, no further details will be released.

These latest deaths make for a total of 111 COVID-related deaths in Gallatin County. Statewide data reported by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services can be found here.

In Gallatin County, 61 percent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated. For additional details on vaccine metadata, click here.

From April 1, 2021, to January 14, 2022, the state saw 5,813 hospitalizations who were positive for COVID-19. Of those, 4,810 individuals were unvaccinated or approximately 83 percent. From April 1, 2021, to January 14, 2022, statewide, MT DPHHS reported 1,362 deaths were attributed to COVID-19. Of those deaths, 1,068 or 78 percent were unvaccinated.

You can find your COVID-19 vaccine at local pharmacies and clinics throughout the county. County officials recommended you make a plan to get fully vaccinated, including a booster dose if you are eligible, to help protect yourself and others.

The GCCHD website provides up-to-date times, dates, and locations where you can get your COVID-19 vaccine anywhere in Gallatin County.

Combined clinics with Gallatin City-County Health Department and Bozeman Health - Click here to find dates and appointments available on the county's website.

Friday, January 21 - 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. - All Vaccines including flu - Bozeman Health, Entrance 4

Saturday, January 22 - 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Pfizer (12+) - Gallatin County Fairgrounds, Building 4

Sunday, January 23 - 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Pfizer (12+) - Gallatin County Fairgrounds, Building 4

Tuesday, January 25 - 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. - All Vaccines including flu - Bozeman Health, Entrance 4

Wednesday, January 26 - 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. - All Vaccines including flu - Bozeman Health, Entrance 4

Thursday, January 27 - 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. - All Vaccines including flu - Bozeman Health, Entrance 4

Friday, January 28 - 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. - All Vaccines including flu - Bozeman Health, Entrance 4

Big Sky Medical Center weekly clinic hours:

Friday, January 21: Peds Pfizer only 10 am-2 pm

Wednesday, January 26: Pfizer only 10 am-2pm

Thursday, January 27: Moderna only 10 am-2 pm

Friday, January 28: Peds Pfizer only 10 am-2 pm

FLU VACCINE clinics are being held at Gallatin City-County Health Department - These are walk-in clinics, no appointment necessary:

Mondays in January - 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Anyone 6 months or older should get a flu vaccine

By appointment, call the health department to make yours today, 406-582-3100

IF YOU ARE FEELING SICK - GET TESTED! Click here to find a location nearest you to get tested

In addition to vaccination, wearing a well-fitting mask and maintaining physical distance from others continues to be recommended COVID-19 mitigation strategies. These strategies, coupled with staying home when you are feeling sick, will help lessen the spread and the burden of the highly infectious Omicron variant.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department Call Center is open five days a week, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions about COVID-19. Any calls received after business hours will be returned the following business day. You can reach the Call Center by phone at 406-548-0123.

