Gallatin County reports 63rd COVID-19 death

BOZEMAN — The Gallatin City-County Health Department has confirmed that another county resident has died from complications due to COVID-19.

A woman in her 70s died in a hospital the week of April 25; the Health Department received the official death certificate on Monday that attributed her death to COVID-19.

This brings the total of COVID-19 deaths in Gallatin County to 63.

“The Health Department sends our condolences to this woman’s family and friends,” said Matt Kelley, Gallatin City-County Health Department Health Officer. “While cases are going down, COVID-19 is still active in our communities in Gallatin County. We continue to recommend that people use precautions. Get your vaccine as soon as you’re able. Social distance and avoid crowds when possible. Wear face coverings in public if you haven’t been fully vaccinated. Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently, and stay home when you’re sick.”

The Health Department said no further details would be released out of respect for the woman's family.

As of Tuesday, there are 76 active COVID-19 cases in Gallatin County, with 45 percent of the county's eligible population fully vaccinated.