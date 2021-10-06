Gallatin County reports 73rd COVID-19 death

The Gallatin City-County Health Department reported on Wednesday that another county resident has died due to COVID-19.

The person who died was a woman in her 60s who died in a hospital the week of Sept. 19. No further details, including vaccination status or underlying conditions, were available.

“On behalf of the Gallatin City-County Health Department, we send our heartfelt condolences to this person’s family and friends,” said Lori Christenson, Gallatin City-County Health Department Health Officer. “Unfortunately, we are reporting this COVID-19 death on a day when 34 people are currently hospitalized in Gallatin County with COVID-19 related illness."

"As a community, it is imperative that we come together and do our part to help slow the spread of COVID-19. While we are providing booster shots, we must continue to focus on vaccinating those who are not fully vaccinated. Getting everyone 12 and older vaccinated is critical to slowing disease spread and preventing serious illness and more deaths from COVID-19,” Christenson continued.

The health department said no additional information will be provided about the woman who died out of respect for her, her family, and her friends.

The death reported Wednesday brings to 73 the total of COVID-related deaths in Gallatin County.