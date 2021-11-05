Gallatin County reports two COVID-19-related deaths

BOZEMAN - The Gallatin City-County Health Department confirmed Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, that two more Gallatin County residents have passed away from complications due to COVID-19.

One person was a female in her 60s who died in a hospital the week of October 24. The other was a female in her 80s who died in a hospital this week. The Gallatin City-County Health Department received the official death certificates today that attributed these deaths to COVID-19.

These latest deaths make for a total of 88 COVID-related deaths in Gallatin County. Statewide data reported by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services can be found here.

In Gallatin County, 63% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated. From July 1 to October 30, 2021, Gallatin County saw 236 residents hospitalized who were positive for COVID-19. Of those, 189 individuals were unvaccinated or approximately 80%. From September 4 to October 29, 2021 statewide, MT DPHHS reported 411 deaths attributed to COVID-19. Of those deaths, 311 were unvaccinated or 76%.

According to county officials, the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective at reducing the risk of severe infection, hospitalization, and death. COVID-19 vaccines are available to anyone over the age of 12 from local pharmacies and clinics throughout the county. Officials said is highly recommended that you make a plan to get fully vaccinated to help protect yourself and others.

The GCCHD website provides up-to-date times, dates, and locations where you can get your COVID-19 vaccine anywhere in Gallatin County.

** - denotes clinics that will have pediatric vaccine doses available for kids 5 years and older.

● **Tues., Nov. 9 - Moderna and Pfizer (1, 2, or 3 dose) - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital with Gallatin City-County Health Department and Bozeman Health

● **Wed., Nov. 10 - Moderna and Pfizer (1, 2, or 3 dose) - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital with Gallatin City-County Health Department and Bozeman Health

● Wed., Nov. 10 - Janssen/Johnson & Johnson - 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Belgrade Community Library with HealthCare Connections

● **Thur., Nov. 11 - Moderna and Pfizer (1, 2, or 3 dose) - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital with Gallatin City-County Health Department and Bozeman Health

● **Friday, Nov. 12 - Moderna and Pfizer (1, 2, or 3 dose) - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital with Gallatin City-County Health Department and Bozeman Health

● Friday, Nov. 12 - Pfizer and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson - 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Montana State University in front of Montana Hall with Best Practice Medicine

● **Saturday, Nov. 13 - This clinic will primarily be focused on pediatric doses - 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital with Gallatin City-County Health Department and Bozeman Health

The Gallatin City-County Health Department Call Center is open five days a week, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions about COVID-19. Any calls received after business hours will be returned the following business day. You can reach the Call Center by phone at 406-548-0123.

