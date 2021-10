BUTTE - Gov. Greg Gianforte held a news conference at St. James Healthcare in Butte on Thursday to discuss the state’s rollout of monoclonal antibody (mAb) treatments.

Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services Director Adam Meier, acting State Medical Officer Maggie Cook-Shimanek, and St. James Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jennifer Davenport also took part in the news conference.

Watch a video of the full news conference below: