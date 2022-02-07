Gift cards to be given out at Billings vaccination clinic

BILLINGS - To encourage people to choose COVID-19 vaccination this week, RiverStone Health will offer an extra incentive: a Visa gift card worth at least $40.

Vaccination remains the safest, most effective way to reduce risk of COVID-19 illness, hospitalization and death, the health agency said in a press release. People who get a recommended dose of vaccine this week at RiverStone Health’s free, walk-in vaccination clinic at the Shrine auditorium will also receive a Visa gift card provided in partnership with Montana insurance companies.

The free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 10, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Shrine Auditorium, 1125 Broadwater Ave. There is no appointment needed.

Free at-home tests to detect the COVID-19 virus will also be available at the vaccine clinic. For children ages 5 to 17 receiving the vaccine, the gift card will be given to the parent or guardian.

In addition, people who receive a scheduled COVID-19 vaccination at the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic will also get a gift card. The immunization clinic is located at 123 S. 27th St., in the four-story building. Call 406-247-3382 for an appointment.

