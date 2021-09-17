"Like nothing we've ever seen": Missoula leaders call for community help with COVID spike

MISSOULA — Leaders from Missoula's healthcare providers and every corner of local government and business are calling on people to get vaccinated and renew precautions to stop the explosion of COVID-19 that has "absolutely overwhelmed" local hospitals.

That was the message from a 45-minute online press conference Friday morning, where hospital administrators told of a surge in cases that's so bad the National Guard will be coming in to help next week.

Mayor John Engen announced the National Guard will be assisting St. Patrick Hospital, Community Medical Center, and the Missoula City-County Health Department to respond to the surge of cases, which eclipsed last winter's records this week.

Office of Emergency Management Director Adriane Beck said the 24-personnel will help with staffing shortages at the hospital, and also the re-opening of the "Sleepy Inn" quarantine site, the former motel the city purchased and operated during the height of the earlier pandemic surge last winter.

Following the press conference, Governor Gianforte's spokeswoman, Brooke Stroyke, said "the state received St. Patrick's formal request for resources at 9:45 am today. We are evaluating all requests the state has received to determine how the state can best allocate our limited resources."

Watch below: Missoula Mayor John Engen discussing the COVID-19 situation in Missoula.

WEB EXTRA: Missoula Mayor Engen discussing COVID-19 situation in Missoula

Engen said the city is also looking at other options, such as using its property at Johnson Street that had been used as a temporary homeless shelter last winter, to increase capacity. But he told reporters health staffing remains the biggest challenge.

Engen said Missoula is in "a worse position today" than it has been at any time during the 18-month pandemic because of the "strain" on the local hospitals and healthcare system.

He also encouraged people to get vaccinated if they haven't been already, noting it was the "best way to relieve stress on the hospitals."

That stress is considerable.

Saint Patrick Hospital Chief Operating Officer Joyce Dombrowski said the surge of the past few weeks is "like nothing we've ever seen."

She says the emergency room is "absolutely overwhelmed". She said Friday morning the hospital had 30 in-patients with COVID, with 23 unvaccinated. And all patients on ventilators had also never had the vaccine.

Watch below: The Missoula City-County Health Department COVID-19 briefing for Sept. 17:

Missoula City-County Health Dept. COVID-19 briefing: 9.17.21

The situation is similar at Community Medical Center. CEO James Gillhouse said CMC is seeing an "incredible increase" in patients, with 20-patients being treated for COVID, or one-third of the total number of the hospital's inpatient census. He said 85% of those COVID patients are unvaccinated, with 93% of the patients in the ICU unvaccinated.

The hospitals haven't gone as far as other facilities in Montana of implanting "crisis care" standards, where some other medical treatments are being shelved. But Dr. James Mckay said St. Patrick is "on the edge" of that contingency.

There's particular concern about the outbreak among younger people. Missoula City-County Health Department Director D'Shane Barnett said of the roughly 1200 active cases in Missoula County now, almost 20% now are children and teens 19 and younger, with another 20% between 20 and 29-years old.

Barnett noted "now is the time" Missoula would have enacted the mask requirements and limits on event size that were used last year. But he said "unfortunately, we have anti-health state legislators who went out of their way to make that not possible" with changes in the law approved during the last spring.

Watch below: The full press conference from Sept. 17 discussing the COVID-19 situation in Missoula.

Missoula Co. COVID-19 news conference: 9.17.21

Missoula County Commissioner Dave Strohmaier called the current situation a "tragedy of our own making" as he joined the other leaders in "begging" for more people to be vaccinated, but also for all Missoula residents to go back to wearing masks, sanitizing, social distancing and assessing "personal risk" in keeping themselves and others safe.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking website showed Friday that Missoula County was reporting 113 new cases on Friday as well as 1,083 active cases.

There have now been a total of 12,282 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 11,128 recoveries and 116 deaths.

