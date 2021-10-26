Watch
Missoula County reporting nearly 3,000 active COVID-19 cases

MTN News graphic
Posted at 3:45 PM, Oct 26, 2021
MISSOULA — There hasn't been a let up in the number of COVID-19 cases being tracked in Missoula County.

Data from the Missoula City-County Health Department shows an additional 85 cases were confirmed Tuesday while the number of active cases is sitting at 2,979.

There are 51 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 including 30 county residents.

To date, a total of 15,990 cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 12,888 recoveries and 163 deaths.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking map shows 69,479 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated representing 66% of the eligible population.

