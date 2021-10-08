Montana COVID-19 update: 1,315 new cases, nine new deaths reported (Oct. 8)

There were 1,315 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday, Oct. 8 in Montana, with 12,539 total active cases in the state.

There were nine new deaths reported; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 2,079, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

There are nine newly reported deaths all occurred since Sept. 23, 2021: Broadwater (2), Cascade (1), Custer (2), Dawson (1), Hill (1), Lincoln (1), and Yellowstone (1).

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

The number of people actively hospitalized due to COVID is 463, a decrease from the 465 hospitalizations reported on Thursday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 7,998, with the state reporting 69 new hospitalizations since their last report. To date, roughly 1 in 20 (5.04%) reported COVID cases in the state have resulted in hospitalization.

Yellowstone County added the most new cases with 205 reported, there are 3,066 total active cases in the county. Missoula saw the second-highest number of news cases with 178, totaling 2,087 active cases. Flathead was the third highest with 177 new cases, with a total of 1,288 active cases.

There have been 158,680 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 144,062. There were 8,708 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

53 percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 493,475 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,033,867. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Friday, October 8, 2021.