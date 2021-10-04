Montana COVID-19 update: 1,456 new cases (Oct. 4)

There were 1,456 new COVID-19 cases reported on Monday, Oct. 4, since Friday in Montana, with 11,498 total active cases in the state.

There were five new deaths reported; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 2,022, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS). Custer County reported two new deaths, and one new death was reported in Hill, Yellowstone and Cabon Counties each.

The number of people actively hospitalized due to COVID is 419, an increase the 412 hospitalizations reported on Friday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 7,734, with the state reporting 31 new hospitalizations since their last report. To date, roughly 1 in 20 (5.04%) reported COVID cases in the state have resulted in a hospitalization.

Missoula County added the most new cases with 199 reported, there are 1,859 total active cases in the county. Yellowstone saw the second-highest number of news cases with 149, totaling 2,728 active cases. Cascade was the third highest with 142 new cases, with a total of 653 active cases.

There have been 153,479 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 139,959. There were 13,341 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

53 percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 490,456 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,019,038. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Monday, October 4, 2021.

