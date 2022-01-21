Montana COVID-19 update: 1,983 new cases, 10 additional deaths

HELENA — There were 1,983 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday, January 21 in Montana, with 13,855 total active cases in the state.

10 new deaths were reported; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 2,976 according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS). The newly reported deaths are from Cascade (3), Deer Lodge (1), Lewis and Clark (2), Missoula (2), and Sanders (2). Six of the deaths occurred in January and four occurred in December.

The number of active hospitalizations due to COVID is 284, an increase from 278 hospitalizations reported on Thursday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,784, with the state reporting 38 new hospitalizations since their last report.

There have been 222,093 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 205,262. There were 9,726 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

53 percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 546,545 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,367,505. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Friday, January 21, 2022.