Montana COVID-19 update: 2,860 new cases, 2 additional deaths (Jan. 25)

HELENA - There were 2,860 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in Montana, with 15,067 total active cases in the state.

Two additional deaths were reported. The total number of Montana residents who have died due to COVID-19 is now 2,987, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The two additional deaths were reported from Mineral and Valley counties. Both deaths occurred in January.

The number of current hospitalizations due to COVID-19 is 331, an increase from 292 reported on Monday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,872, with the state reporting 39 new hospitalizations since the last report.

There have been 229,966 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 211,912. There were 8,840 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Counties with the most new COVID-19 cases

Gallatin County: 30,803 Total | 485 New | 2,861 Active

Yellowstone County: 36,930 Total | 440 New | 2,668 Active

Missoula County: 22,328 Total | 348 New | 2,086 Active

Cascade County: 19,272 Total | 248 New | 1,114 Active

Flathead County: 23,636 Total | 230 New | 972 Active

Lewis and Clark County: 14,656 Total | 194 New | 1,028 Active



Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

Fifty-four percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 547,125 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,371,386. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.

