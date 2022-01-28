Montana COVID-19 update: 2,888 new cases, 3 additional deaths (Jan. 28)

HELENA - There were 2,888 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday in Montana, with 19,817 total active cases in the state.

There were three additional deaths reported. The total number of Montana residents who have died due to COVID-19 is now 2,993, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The number of current hospitalizations due to COVID-19 is 312, a decrease from 314 reported on Thursday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,972.

There have been 238,801 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 215,991. There were 8,853 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Counties with the most new COVID-19 cases

Yellowstone County: 38,255 Total | 601 New | 3,803 Active

Missoula County: 23,693 Total | 372 New | 3,140 Active

Lewis and Clark County: 15,479 Total | 273 New | 1,412 Active

Gallatin County: 31,652 Total | 219 New | 2,608 Active

Flathead County: 24,306 Total | 198 New | 1,399 Active

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

Fifty-four percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 548,298 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,376,102. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.

