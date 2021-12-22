Montana COVID-19 update: 253 new cases, 1 new death (Dec. 22)

There were 253 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday, Dec. 22 in Montana, with 1,639 total active cases in the state.

There was one new death reported. The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID-19 is now 2,890.

The number of current hospitalizations due to COVID-19 is 125, a decrease of two from the 127 reported on Tuesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,331.

There have been 195,417 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 190,888. There were 5,698 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Counties with the most new COVID-19 cases

- Gallatin County: 22,871 Total | 58 New | 183 Active

- Yellowstone County: 31,873 Total | 45 New | 367 Active

- Cascade County: 17,041 Total | 35 New | 153 Active

- Flathead County: 21,258 Total | 21 New | 109 Active

- Lewis and Clark County: 12,542 Total | 21 New | 146 Active

- Missoula County: 17,762 Total | 17 New | 183 Active

Information from DPHHS does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

About 52 percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 536,006 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,308,426. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.

