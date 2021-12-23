Montana COVID-19 update: 264 new cases, 6 new deaths (Dec. 23)

There were 264 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday, Dec. 23 in Montana, with 1,652 total active cases in the state.

There were six additional deaths reported. Two of the deaths were reported in Lake County, one in Park County, and three in Richland County. Three of the deaths occurred in December, and the other three occurred in November, October and September, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS). The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID-19 is now 2,895.

The number of current hospitalizations due to COVID-19 is 113, a decrease of twelve from the 125 reported on Wednesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,348.

There have been 195,669 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 191,122. There were 4,892 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Counties with the most new COVID-19 cases

- Gallatin County: 22,924 Total | 66 New | 215 Active

- Lewis and Clark County: 12,567 Total | 27 New | 156 Active

- Missoula County: 17,790 Total | 25 New | 176 Active

- Cascade County: 17,061 Total | 22 New | 131 Active

- Flathead County: 21,280 Total | 22 New | 120 Active

- Yellowstone County: 31,895 Total | 22 New | 353 Active

- Richland County: 2,029 Total | 14 New | 26 Active

- Park County: 2,793 Total | 10 New | 96 Active

Information from DPHHS does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

About 52 percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 536,779 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,312,519. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.

