Montana COVID-19 update: 282 new cases, 4 additional deaths

HELENA — There were 282 new COVID-19 cases reported in Montana on Wednesday with 2,958 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Montana has risen from 2,777 on Tuesday to 2,781, according to DPHHS. Two of the deaths occurred in November and two in December. Deaths were reported in Jefferson (1), Sanders (1), and Yellowstone (2) counties.

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. The state site also includes county-specific data on cases, deaths, vaccinations, and more.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 186, up from the 184 reported on Tuesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,147.

There have been 193,277 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 187,538.

Counties reporting the most new COVID-19 cases

Cascade County Cases: 16,871 Total | 35 New | 229 Active

Yellowstone County Cases: 31,566 Total | 35 New | 642 Active

Gallatin County Cases: 22,500 Total | 32 New | 221 Active

Missoula County Cases: 17,566 Total | 25 New | 269 Active

Flathead County Cases: 21,030 Total | 22 New | 354 Active

Lake County Cases: 4,702 Total | 22 New | 81 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 12,386 Total | 15 New | 317 Active

Dawson County Cases: 1,830 Total | 10 New | 36 Active

Glacier County Cases: 2,476 Total | 7 New | 18 Active

Richland County Cases: 1,979 Total | 7 New | 19 Active

There were 5,013 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

An estimated 51% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 526,500 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of COVID-19 vaccination doses administered is 1,256,460.