Montana COVID-19 update: 449 new cases confirmed

HELENA — There are 449 new COVID-19 cases being reported in Montana on Friday with the number of active cases rising to 3,473. from the 3,269 reported on Thursday.

Yellowstone County reports the most new cases with 88 along with 480 active cases. Flathead County saw the second-highest increase in cases at 62 with the number of active cases rising to 708. Missoula County reports 58 new cases, the third-highest total on Friday along with 351 active cases.

The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID has risen by three to 1,755, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The number of state residents who have been fully immunized against the virus is now 455,014 (about 49% of the state population). The total number of doses administered is 925,311. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID stands at 200 on Friday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus has risen from 6,110 on Thursday to 6,123.

There have been 122,318 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana with 117,090 total recoveries. The total number of COVID tests administered in Montana is 1,575,822.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. DPHHS reporting at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

Montana counties with active COVID cases on Friday: