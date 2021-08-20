Montana COVID-19 update: 449 new cases confirmed

HELENA — There are 449 new COVID-19 cases being reported in Montana on Friday with the number of active cases rising to 3,473. from the 3,269 reported on Thursday.
Yellowstone County reports the most new cases with 88 along with 480 active cases. Flathead County saw the second-highest increase in cases at 62 with the number of active cases rising to 708. Missoula County reports 58 new cases, the third-highest total on Friday along with 351 active cases.
The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID has risen by three to 1,755, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).
The number of state residents who have been fully immunized against the virus is now 455,014 (about 49% of the state population). The total number of doses administered is 925,311. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.
The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID stands at 200 on Friday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus has risen from 6,110 on Thursday to 6,123.
There have been 122,318 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana with 117,090 total recoveries. The total number of COVID tests administered in Montana is 1,575,822.
People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.
The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. DPHHS reporting at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.
Montana counties with active COVID cases on Friday:
- Yellowstone County Cases: 19,369 Total | 88 New | 480 Active
- Flathead County Cases: 14,063 Total | 62 New | 708 Active
- Missoula County Cases: 10,293 Total | 58 New | 351 Active
- Cascade County Cases: 10,489 Total | 53 New | 646 Active
- Gallatin County Cases: 15,591 Total | 26 New | 161 Active
- Lake County Cases: 2,343 Total | 15 New | 108 Active
- Lewis and Clark County Cases: 7,488 Total | 13 New | 149 Active
- Deer Lodge County Cases: 1,226 Total | 12 New | 37 Active
- Lincoln County Cases: 1,866 Total | 11 New | 82 Active
- Park County Cases: 1,598 Total | 10 New | 52 Active
- Silver Bow County Cases: 4,355 Total | 10 New | 85 Active
- Dawson County Cases: 1,171 Total | 7 New | 30 Active
- Carbon County Cases: 977 Total | 6 New | 16 Active
- Hill County Cases: 2,137 Total | 6 New | 29 Active
- Mineral County Cases: 401 Total | 6 New | 37 Active
- Custer County Cases: 1,272 Total | 5 New | 34 Active
- Powell County Cases: 1,021 Total | 5 New | 50 Active
- Glacier County Cases: 1,596 Total | 4 New | 28 Active
- Madison County Cases: 845 Total | 4 New | 15 Active
- Musselshell County Cases: 387 Total | 4 New | 6 Active
- Ravalli County Cases: 3,458 Total | 4 New | 58 Active
- Valley County Cases: 923 Total | 4 New | 11 Active
- Big Horn County Cases: 2,628 Total | 3 New | 12 Active
- Fergus County Cases: 1,228 Total | 3 New | 21 Active
- Jefferson County Cases: 1,184 Total | 3 New | 25 Active
- Richland County Cases: 1,292 Total | 3 New | 18 Active
- Beaverhead County Cases: 968 Total | 2 New | 20 Active
- Blaine County Cases: 868 Total | 2 New | 13 Active
- Broadwater County Cases: 552 Total | 2 New | 12 Active
- Fallon County Cases: 329 Total | 2 New | 6 Active
- McCone County Cases: 192 Total | 2 New | 2 Active
- Phillips County Cases: 545 Total | 2 New | 4 Active
- Pondera County Cases: 546 Total | 2 New | 17 Active
- Rosebud County Cases: 1,281 Total | 2 New | 21 Active
- Sanders County Cases: 745 Total | 2 New | 18 Active
- Sweet Grass County Cases: 414 Total | 2 New | 2 Active
- Daniels County Cases: 202 Total | 1 New | 1 Active
- Judith Basin County Cases: 102 Total | 1 New | 3 Active
- Stillwater County Cases: 798 Total | 1 New | 16 Active
- Toole County Cases: 800 Total | 1 New | 10 Active