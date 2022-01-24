Montana COVID-19 update: 5,057 new cases, 9 additional deaths (Jan. 24)

HELENA - There were 5,057 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday in Montana, with 14,602 total active cases in the state. The new cases were reported over a three-day period beginning Friday.

The new cases include 2,876 cases on Friday, 1,273 on Saturday, and 908 on Sunday.

Nine additional deaths were reported. The total number of Montana residents who have died due to COVID-19 is now 2,985, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The nine new deaths were reported from Cascade (2), Gallatin (2), Glacier, Lewis and Clark, Missoula (2), and Ravalli. The deaths occurred in November (1), December (3), and January (5).

The number of current hospitalizations due to COVID-19 is 292, an increase from 284 reported on Friday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,811, with the state reporting 27 new hospitalizations since the last report.

There have been 227,094 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 209,507. There were 18,762 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Counties with the most new COVID-19 cases

Yellowstone County: 36,491 Total | 1,094 New | 2,681 Active

Gallatin County: 30,314 Total | 699 New | 2,721 Active

Missoula County: 21,984 Total | 534 New | 1,950 Active

Cascade County: 19,025 Total | 401 New | 963 Active

Silver Bow County: 7,337 Total | 372 New | 621 Active

Flathead County: 23,406 Total | 301 New | 1,045 Active

Lewis and Clark County: 14,459 Total | 257 New | 926 Active

Lake County: 5,411 Total | 185 New | 238 Active

Ravalli County: 6,230 Total | 146 New | 427 Active

Park County: 3,420 Total | 132 New | 306 Active

Glacier County: 2,851 Total | 130 New | 135 Active

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

Fifty-four percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 546,828 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,370,088. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.

