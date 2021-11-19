Montana COVID-19 update: 500 new cases, 7 new deaths (Nov. 19)

There were 500 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday, Nov. 19 in Montana, with 6,669 total active cases in the state.

There were seven new reported deaths all within the last two weeks. Counties reporting additional deaths include Cascade, Glacier, Jefferson, Lincoln, Missoula (2), and Yellowstone.

The total number of deaths in Montana due to the pandemic has reached 2,547.

Information from DPHHS does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 271, a decrease from the 302 hospitalizations reported on Thursday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 9,739.

There have been 188,013 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 178,797. There were 5,189 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Fifty percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 514,730 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccination doses administered is 1,184,987. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Friday, Nov. 19, 2021.

