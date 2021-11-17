Montana COVID-19 update: 597 new cases, 10 new deaths (Nov. 17)

There were 597 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday, Nov. 17 in Montana, with 6,918 total active cases in the state.

There were 10 new deaths reported. The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID-19 is now 2,523, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The new deaths reported Wednesday include seven that occurred in November and three in October. The counties include: Cascade (3), Gallatin (3), Musselshell (1), Ravalli (1), Valley (1) and Yellowstone (1).

Information from DPHHS does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 296, a decrease from the 307 hospitalizations reported on Tuesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 9,660.

There have been 186,802 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 177,361. There were 6,172 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Fifty percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 513,267 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated.

The total number of doses administered is 1,173,156.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.