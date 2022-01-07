Montana COVID update: 1,161 new cases, 1 new death (Jan. 7, 2022)

There were 1,161 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Friday, January 7, 2022.

There are 6,111 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS).

There was 1 newly-reported death. The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 2,917.

The current number of hospitalizations due to COVID is 152, up 6 from Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,513.

There have been 202,863 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 193,835. There were 7,013 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

About 53 percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 542,234 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,341,921.

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.