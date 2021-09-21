Montana COVID update: 1,181 new cases (September 21, 2021)

HELENA — There were 1,181 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Tuesday, Sept. 21, with a current total of 9,976 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

The number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 1,901, an increase of 14 since the total reported on Monday, according to DPHHS.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 377, an increase of 19 since Monday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 7,108.

An estimated 52% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 480,619 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

COUNTIES WITH THE MOST NEW CASES

Flathead County: 166 New, 1,113 Active

166 New, 1,113 Active Missoula County: 162 New, 1,272 Active

162 New, 1,272 Active Yellowstone County: 140 New, 2,197 Active

140 New, 2,197 Active Gallatin County: 131 New, 771 Active

131 New, 771 Active Lewis and Clark County: 76 New, 630 Active

76 New, 630 Active Cascade County: 71 New, 1,032 Active

71 New, 1,032 Active Custer County: 50 New, 158 Active

50 New, 158 Active Lincoln County: 29 New, 322 Active

29 New, 322 Active Ravalli County: 28 New, 349 Active

28 New, 349 Active Silver Bow County: 28 New, 193 Active

There have been 142,513 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 130,636. There have been 12,044 COVID tests administered since Monday.