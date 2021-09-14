Montana COVID update; 1,249 new cases (September 14, 2021)

HELENA — There were 1,249 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Tuesday, with 8,332 active cases in the state as of Tuesday, September 14, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 362, up from 351 on Monday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 6,756.

The number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 1,847, an increase of five since Monday, according to DPHHS.

An estimated 51% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 474,414 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

There have been 136,175 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 125,996. There were 10,578 new COVID tests administered since Monday.

Counties with the most active cases



Yellowstone County: 164 new; 1,780 active

Flathead County: 102 new; 1,081 active

Missoula County: 119 new; 1,067 active

Cascade County: 161 new; 983 active

Gallatin County: 147 new; 594 active

Lewis & Clark County: 56 new; 498 active

Lincoln County: 42 new; 320 active

Ravalli County: 61 new; 274 active

Lake County: 17 new; 135 active

Silver Bow County: 25 new; 128 active

Custer County: 42 new; 104 active

Hill County: 25 new; 100 active