Montana COVID update: 1,250 new cases (Oct 20)

There were 1,250 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Wednesday, October 20, with 11,044 total active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

DPHHS reported 19 new deaths on Tuesday, noting that 15 of those have occurred since October 8, and the other four were in September. The deaths occurred in the following counties: Cascade, Granite, Hill (2), Lake (2), Lewis & Clark, Lincoln, Missoula (3), Pondera (2), Richland (3) and Yellowstone (3).

The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 2,225, according to DPHHS.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 446, down from 454 on Tuesday.

The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 8,447.

There have been 168,513 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 155,244. There were 7,027 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

An estimated 54% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 499,292 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,059,563.

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.