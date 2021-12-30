Montana COVID update: 666 new cases, 1 new death (December 30, 2021)

There were 666 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Thursday, December 30, 2021.

There are 2,741 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS).

There was one newly-reported death; it occurred this month in Dawson County. The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 2,906.

The current number of hospitalizations due to COVID is 123, up two from Wednesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,414.

There have been 197,724 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 192,077. There were 6,828 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

About 53 percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 539,150 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,326,420.

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .