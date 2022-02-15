Montana COVID update (February 15, 2022) 862 new cases, 11 new deaths

There were 862 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday, February 15 in Montana, with 4,140 total active cases in the state.

There were 11 new deaths were reported; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 3,083 according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS). Counties impacted are Carbon (1), Cascade (4), Custer (1), Lake (2), Liberty (1), Missoula (1) and Yellowstone (1). Four of the deaths occurred in January and 7 occurred in February.

The number of active hospitalizations due to COVID is 236, a decrease from 266 hospitalizations reported on Monday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 11,373, with the state reporting 37 new hospitalizations since their last report.

There have been 258,765 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 251,542. There were 5,540 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

54 percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 553,075 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,398,512. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

