Montana COVID update (February 3, 2022)

HELENA — There were 1,058 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Thursday. There are currently 14,187 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

There were four new deaths reported - they were in Cascade, Chouteau, Valley, and Yellowstone counties. Two deaths occurred in January and two in February. The number of Montana residents who have died due to COVID is now 3,029, according to DPHHS.

The current number of hospitalizations due to COVID is now 338, down from 340 on Wednesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 11,127.

There have been 245,606 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 228,390. There were 4,552 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Counties reporting the most new cases



Missoula County: 197 new; 2,790 active

Lewis & Clark County: 142 new; 830 active

Flathead County: 109 new; 1,282 active

Yellowstone County: 91 new; 2,792 active

Gallatin County: 90 new; 1,402 active

Cascade County: 89 new; 1,734 active

Lincoln County: 32 new; 255 active

Glacier County: 29 new; 167 active

Hill County: 25 new; 123 active

An estimated 54% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 549,443 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,381,592.

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .