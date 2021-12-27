Montana COVID update: 382 new cases, 4 new deaths (December 27, 2021)

There were 382 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Monday, December 27, 2021, with 1,775 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS).

There are four new COVID-related deaths; they were reported in the following counties: Cascade, Dawson, Yellowstone. All four deaths occurred in December. The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 2,895.

The current number of hospitalizations due to COVID is 112; the cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,366.

There have been 196,044 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 191,370. There were 8,932 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

About 53 percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 537,104 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,317,333.

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .