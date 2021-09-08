Montana reports 1,041 new COVID-19 cases, active cases reach 6,680 (Sept. 8 update)

There were 1,041 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours in Montana, with 6,680 total active cases in the state as of Sep. 8, according to state health officials.

The number of people actively hospitalized due to COVID is 301, an increase of 27 in the last 24 hours. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 6,600.

Yellowstone County added the most new cases with 234 reported, and there are 1,366 total active cases in the county. Flathead County saw the second-highest number of new cases with 172, totaling 967 active cases. Gallatin County was the third highest with 122 new cases and a total of 561 active cases. Cascade County added 77 new cases and now has 970 active cases.

There were 14 new deaths reported; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 1,828, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

Fifty-one percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 469,194 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 958,883. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

There have been 131,752 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 123,244. There were 5,980 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report, and the cumulative number of tests is 1,663,649.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Friday, Sept. 8, 2021.

