Montana reports 77 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, June 11

There were 77 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases reported Friday in Montana, and the pandemic death toll in the state reached 1,641.
The number of state residents who have been fully immunized against the virus was reported to be 408,908, or about 44% of the state population. The total number of doses administered was reported to be 835,914.
According to the Montana Response: COVID-19 website, Flathead County reported 17 new cases of the virus, and Yellowstone County reported 11.
The remaining new cases were reported across 17 Montana counties.
Cumulative Total, New Daily, Active Cases by County
Flathead County Cases
12,316 Total | 17 New | 97 Active
Yellowstone County Cases
17,807 Total | 11 New | 120 Active
Mineral County Cases
278 Total | 6 New | 13 Active
Missoula County Cases
9,296 Total | 6 New | 64 Active
Blaine County Cases
808 Total | 4 New | 6 Active
Cascade County Cases
9,357 Total | 4 New | 79 Active
Lewis and Clark County Cases
7,010 Total | 4 New | 41 Active
Sanders County Cases
661 Total | 4 New | 6 Active
Gallatin County Cases
14,885 Total | 3 New | 31 Active
Hill County Cases
2,026 Total | 3 New | 13 Active
Ravalli County Cases
3,224 Total | 3 New | 42 Active
Fergus County Cases
1,126 Total | 2 New | 6 Active
Jefferson County Cases
1,109 Total | 2 New | 7 Active
Lake County Cases
2,128 Total | 2 New | 8 Active
Musselshell County Cases
370 Total | 2 New | 14 Active
Carbon County Cases
898 Total | 1 New | 6 Active
Fallon County Cases
288 Total | 1 New | 1 Active
Granite County Cases
203 Total | 1 New | 2 Active
Madison County Cases
789 Total | 1 New | 2 Active
State health officials reported there have been 112,761 cumulative total cases in Montana. The number of recoveries was reported to be 110,492.
There were 628 active cases reported across the state. Yellowstone County reported the highest number of active cases with 120, followed by Flathead County with 97 active cases.
The total number of COVID-19 tests administered in Montana was 1,408,829, an increase of 2,617 tests during the 24-hour reporting period.
The number of people hospitalized was 57, and the total number of hospitalizations due to the virus was 5,394, according to state health officials.
Note: Since the early onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, MTN News made every effort to report local data, when available, in lieu of the statewide report furnished each day. County health departments were able to share data with the public faster than the state in certain instances. We believed that compiling this data along with that of the state was the best way to provide the most current look at the public health status in each of our communities.
With continued vaccinations and a continuing decrease in daily cases, state data has started to align more closely with local reports. Several major jurisdictions stopped providing their own updates and now funnel all of their data through the state website. Based on these factors, MTN News has decided that effective June 1, 2021, our COVID-19 reports will now rely on data from the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services website.
After several weeks of monitoring, the active case rate reported by the state closely aligns with that seen by departments that still report their own numbers. We believe that this information provides an accurate snapshot in each part of Montana. We'll continue to monitor data and if there is a need to add local information back into our reporting we will do so.