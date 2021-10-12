Montana reports 2,227 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths (Oct. 12)

There were 2,227 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday, Oct. 12 in Montana, with 12,333 total active cases in the state.

The Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS) was closed Monday due to the state holiday, so the current update includes new cases reported Friday, Oct. 8 through Monday, Oct. 11. Fifteen deaths were reported over the same period with one each in Broadwater, Hill, Jefferson, Lake, Lewis and Clark, Phillips, and Valley counties, two in Park County, and six in Yellowstone County.

The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID-19 is now 2,094, according to DPHHS.

Information from DPHHS does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

The number of people actively hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 489, an increase from the 463 hospitalizations reported on Friday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 8,053.

Yellowstone County added the highest number of new cases with 456, and there are 3,228 total active cases in the county. Missoula County saw the second-highest number of news cases with 333, and totaling 2,050 active cases. Lewis and Clark County was the third highest with 249 new cases, with a total of 876 active cases.

There have been 160,896 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 146,469. There were 14,354 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Fifty-four percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 494,537 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,037,832. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.

