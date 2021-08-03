Montana sees more than 400 COVID cases reported on Tuesday (Aug. 3 update)

There were 402 new COVID-19 cases reported within the last 24 hours in Montana, with 1,580 total active cases in the state as of Tuesday. March 16 was the last time the state saw more than 400 cases reported in a single day.

Flathead County saw the most new cases with 91 reported, putting the total number of active cases in the county at 391. Yellowstone followed with 62 new cases, putting the total at 227.

There were 12 new deaths reported Tuesday; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 1,716, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The number of state residents who have been fully immunized against the virus is now 444,082 (about 48% of the state population). The total number of doses administered is 897,696. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 112, up 6 from last Friday, July 30. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 5,759.

There have been 117,033 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 113,464. The total number of COVID tests administered in Montana is 1,510,851.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.