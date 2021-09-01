Montana Tech encourages vaccinations while not requiring students to wear masks

BUTTE — Montana Tech used its Club Rush event to encourage young students to join another exclusive club: the vaccination club.

“We thought it was a great opportunity to provide access to vaccination to any student that wishes to be vaccinated and to join the vaccination club while their here,” said Montana Tech’s COVID-19 Coordinator Matt Stepan.

The Butte Health Department and members of Montana Tech’s nursing school helped administer free vaccinations to students. The Butte university has taken a personal responsibility stance on COVID-19 precautions this semester and has not made masks wearing a requirement on the campus.

“We encourage you to get vaccinated and to take the appropriate personal actions in order to get through this together,” said Stepan.

The percentage of first dose vaccinations in Butte-Silver Bow by age group includes 41 percent of 18 to 29-year-olds, 60 percent of 30 to 39-year-olds and leading the pack, 70 to 79-year-olds at 92 percent.

“In that age group of 18 to 39, the future of Butte, the future of the state, that group is lagging and they are the most vulnerable being unvaccinated with the variant,” said vaccination promoter Tom Staples.

Some of the young students getting vaccinated today said they’re not worried about getting the virus themselves, but they believe they’re helping others by getting vaccinated.

“I’m not as concerned about my health, but if I can help other people avoid it. Herd immunity is an interesting concept, but it’ll take a while to get their so like every little thing helps, I think,” said 18-year-old Tech student Jody Detlaff.

Freshman Tyler Spilker added, “You’re pretty protected against COVID, and people who are immune-compromised you’re able to protect them through herd immunity, so actually not a bad deal. I don’t know why you wouldn’t get the vaccine.”

Montana Tech plans to hold more vaccination clinics this semester.