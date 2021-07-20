New COVID-19 death report in Yellowstone County, total deaths now at 283

(RiverStone Health Press Release)

BILLINGS - The number of COVID-19 deaths among Yellowstone County residents has risen to eight since July 1, RiverStone Health reports. The most recent death brings the pandemic toll to 283 county residents lost since April 2020, with 72 deaths occurring since Jan. 1, 2021.

A man in his 80s died Saturday, July 17, at a Billings hospital. He had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and had underlying health conditions.

The death of this fully vaccinated neighbor is a tragic reminder that the COVID-19 vaccines aren’t 100% effective for all people. Since April, 94% of the Montanans hospitalized with COVID-19 related illness were unvaccinated, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. The small percentage of COVID-19 hospital patients who had been vaccinated, also had underlying health conditions that put them at high risk of severe or fatal illness from the virus.

Getting vaccinated helps protect us and the people around us who may have a less effective response to the COVID-19 vaccine because of their health problems. Free vaccines are available to everyone age 12 and old at most local pharmacies as well as pediatric clinics and other primary care clinics.

RiverStone Health’s free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics include:

· Monday, 4 – 6 p.m., Lockwood Middle School, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.

· Tuesday, noon – 2 p.m., Falcon Center, 302 Sioux Lane, Pfizer and J&J.

· July 30, 8 a.m. - noon, RiverStone Health Walk-in, Lil Anderson Center (four-story building), Pfizer and J&J.

More vaccination information is posted at covid.riverstonehealth.org

