Report details Flathead County COVID-19 hospitalizations

KALISPELL — The number of people hospitalized at Logan Health in Kalispell stands at 37 according to a report issued Wednesday.

A breakdown shows 30 of the patients hospitalized are not vaccinated.

Additionally, all nine patients in the ICU and all four who are on ventilators are also unvaccinated.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking website shows 15,792 cases have been confirmed in Flathead County including 14,582 recoveries and 127 deaths.

There were 1,083 active cases reported Wednesday. Only Yellowstone County was seeing more active cases with 1,986.

Flathead County reported 152 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the second-highest number for a county in Montana.

A total of 38,276 Flathead County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, representing 43% of the eligible population.

Additional information about the COVID-19 situation in Flathead County can be found here.