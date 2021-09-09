RiverStone Health posts clear picture of hospitalized Covid-19 patients

BILLINGS - For those questioning the impact of Covid-19 across the community, Yellowstone County health experts want to paint a clear picture.

It’s easy to find, easy to read, and easy to understand.

Each weekday you can now go to the RiverStone Health Facebook page to take a close look at that data.

That latest post came down around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The data shows between Billings Clinic and St. Vincent, 100 people were hospitalized with Covid-19 on Wednesday.

The numbers then break down to show 93 patients are unvaccinated and just seven are fully vaccinated.

Of the total 100 patients, 33 patients were in intensive care and 23 were on ventilators.

The graph does not break down how many of the people in the ICU are vaccinated or unvaccinated.

The Unified Health Command says there’s a reason for that.

Because Billings is not a large community, health care workers are concerned that detail would give out too much patient information.

You can check the hospitalized patient numbers daily on the RiverStone Health Facebook Page.

That data will also be posted at Covid@RiverStoneHealth.org.