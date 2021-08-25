RiverStone Health reports COVID death of unvaccinated Billings woman in her 30s

(RiverStone Health Press Release)

BILLINGS - A Yellowstone County woman in her 30s died of COVID-19 related illness Tuesday, Aug. 24, at a Billings hospital, RiverStone Health reports. She was not vaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

The woman who died Tuesday is the fourth Yellowstone County resident killed by the COVID-19 virus so far this week. She is among the youngest of the 292 county residents who have succumbed to the virus since the pandemic started in early 2020.

“Our hearts go out to the loved ones of the Yellowstone County people lost to the COVID-19 virus,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer and RiverStone Health CEO and president. “The latest death is a terrible reminder that this deadly virus can strike people of all ages. Billings hospitals recently have seen more younger inpatients, including children, with COVID-19 illness.

“Safe, effective, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine – fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration – is available from local hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. If you or your family members haven’t been vaccinated, please make a plan to get vaccinated soon to reduce your risk of serious illness and death,” Felton said.

RiverStone Health is offering first and second doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to everyone age 12 and older. The Moderna vaccine is available to people age 18 and older as is the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Third-doses of Pfizer and Moderna are available now only to immune-compromised people. RiverStone Health has scheduled these free, walk-in clinics:

· Thursday, Aug. 26, 4:30 – 6:30 p.m., Healthy By Design Gardeners’ Market, South Park.

· Monday, Aug, 30, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Rocky Mountain College, in the Bair Family Student Center.

· Sept. 2, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th, in the Lil Anderson Center (four-story building).

· Sept. 23, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., RiverStone Health, in the four-story building.

Individuals may also make appointments for COVID-19 vaccination with the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic. Call 247-3382. Third doses for immune-compromised people are given only at the walk-in clinics, not by appointment. Immune-compromised people may also contact their primary care provider about getting a third COVID-19 vaccination.

More vaccination information is posted at covid.riverstonehealth.org.

