Six COVID-19 deaths reported in Gallatin County

BOZEMAN - The Gallatin City-County Health Department confirmed Friday afternoon that six more Gallatin County residents have passed away from complications due to COVID-19.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department received the official death certificates Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, and Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, that attributed the following deaths to COVID-19. A female in her 90s passed away at an assisted living facility the week of November 14. The following people passed away the week of October 31, a male in his 50s who died in a hospital, a female in her 90s who died at an independent living facility, a male in his 70s who died in a hospital outside of our jurisdiction, and a female in her 70s who died in a hospice outside of our jurisdiction. We also received a notification for an updated death certificate, that includes COVID-19, for a female in her 70s who died at her residence the week of September 26.

These latest deaths make for a total of 98 COVID-related deaths among Gallatin County residents.

Statewide COVID-19 case data reported by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services can be found here.

In Gallatin County, 57 percent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated, eligible residents now include children ages 5 to 11. For additional details on vaccine metadata, click here. From July 1 to November 13, 2021, Gallatin County saw 267 residents hospitalized who were positive for COVID-19. Of those, 216 individuals were unvaccinated or approximately 81 percent. From September 11 to November 5, 2021, statewide, MT DPHHS reported 412 deaths attributed to COVID-19. Of those deaths, 315 were unvaccinated or 76 percent.

You can find your COVID-19 vaccine from local pharmacies and clinics throughout the county. County officials recommend that you make a plan to get fully vaccinated to help protect yourself and others.

The GCCHD website provides up-to-date times, dates, and locations where you can get your COVID-19 vaccine anywhere in Gallatin County. Visit the website and make a plan to get your vaccine today.

